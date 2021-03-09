Japan Bans Foreign Visitors From Attending Summer Olympics

Photo: Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images

Our condolences to those whose sole vaccine goal was to get it in time to safely chant your country’s name in a stadium while watching women’s gymnastics. (Body paint optional. U-S-A! U-S-A!) CBS News reports that the Tokyo Olympics will be proceeding as normal this summer; however, Japan will be banning foreign spectators from attending the weeks-long sporting extravaganza. The Summer Olympics, which will kick off on July 23 and run until August 8, was previously teased last fall as happening “with or without COVID.” CBS News cites Japanese government officials for implementing the ban of overseas Olympics enthusiasts, which was made in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and its contagious variants. To be clear: Even if a foreigner is vaccinated, they’ll still be banned from attending the Games. Also, want to feel old? The Winter Olympics is 11 months away.