You almost want to tell her editors to take the day off. You were already going to watch Oprah Winfrey sit down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their upcoming interview Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. They didn’t need to go so hard with the special’s teaser trailer, released on Sunday, but oh boy, did they.

“Were you silent…or were you silenced?,” Winfrey asks Markle, currently pregnant with her second child, in the spot. “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off limited,” declares Oprah. “Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point.”

After marrying in 2018, welcoming son Archie in 2019, and being subjected to a nonstop litany of public scrutiny pretty much all the time, the pair stepped down as senior members of the House of Windsor last year and moved to California, Markle herself being a Los Angeles native, to pursue other, non-royal interests.

Says the Duke of Sussex, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.” Intones Oprah, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.” Shocking to Oprah?! What could that even be?! Looks like we’ll all have to wait and find out next Sunday, March 7 when the special airs on CBS at 8 p.m ET.