Mank Leads the 2021 Oscar Nominations

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

It’s been something like five minutes since the 2021 Grammys ended, and here we are, onto the next awards show, announcing this year’s Oscars nominees. The 2021 Academy Awards will honor a strange year in cinema, which saw theaters go dark, festivals go digital, first-run movies go VOD, and David Fincher go full Mank. This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominees, with the help of early-risers Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Mank led the nominations with 10, following which, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, The Father, Nomadland, Trial of the Chicago 7, and Sound of Metal all received 6 nominations each. The Academy Awards are Sunday, April 25, and it was announced that the ceremony will be broadcast from Los Angeles’s historic Union Station as well as the Dolby Theatre. Start formatting your Oscars bingo cards, because here are the nominations for every category:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

﻿Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

﻿Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

﻿David Fincher, Mank

﻿Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

﻿Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor

﻿Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

﻿Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Anthony Hopkins, The Father

﻿Gary Oldman, Mank

﻿Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

﻿Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

﻿Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

﻿Frances McDormand, Nomadland

﻿Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

﻿Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

﻿Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

﻿Olivia Colman, The Father

﻿Amanda Seyfried, Mank

﻿Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

﻿Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

﻿Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

﻿Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

﻿Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Costume Design

﻿Emma

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿Mulan

﻿Pinocchio

Best Original Score

﻿Da 5 Bloods

﻿Mank

﻿Minari

﻿News of the World

﻿Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

﻿Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

﻿The Father

﻿Nomadland

﻿One Night in Miami

﻿The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

﻿Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿Minari

﻿Promising Young Woman

﻿Sound of Metal

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Short

﻿Burrow

﻿Genius Loci

﻿If Anything Happens I Love You

﻿Opera

﻿Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short

﻿Feeling Through

﻿The Letter Room

﻿The Present

Two Distant Strangers

﻿White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

﻿Collective

﻿Crip Camp

﻿The Mole Agent

﻿My Octopus Teacher

﻿Time

Best Documentary Short

﻿Colette

﻿A Concerto is a Conversation

﻿Do Not Split

﻿Hunger Ward

﻿A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature

﻿Another Round

﻿Better Days

﻿Collective

﻿The Man Who Sold His Skin

﻿Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

﻿Greyhound

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Soul

﻿Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

﻿The Father

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Tenet

Best Film Editing

﻿The Father

﻿Nomadland

﻿Promising Young Woman

﻿Sound of Metal

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

﻿Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿Mank

﻿News of the World

﻿Nomadland

﻿The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

﻿Love and Monsters

﻿The Midnight Sky

﻿Mulan

﻿The One and Only Ivan

﻿Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

﻿Emma

﻿Hillbilly Elegy

﻿Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

﻿Mank

﻿Pinocchio

Best Animated Feature

﻿Onward

﻿Over the Moon

﻿Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

﻿Soul

﻿Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

﻿“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

﻿“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

﻿“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

﻿“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

﻿“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami