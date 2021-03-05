Oscar Futures: Can Surprise Globe Winners Keep Up Momentum?

Up

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

In the most shocking result of the night, Day won the Best Actress in a Drama Globe over a quartet of more heralded contenders. You have to go all the way back to 1988 — a year the Globes had an unprecedented three-way tie — to find an Actress in a Drama winner who didn’t go on to earn an Academy Award nomination, so Day appears to have the final Oscar spot locked down. Once in, could she take home the big prize? Snubs from SAG and BAFTA, two organizations with a lot of overlap with the Academy, may indicate the Globes were hotter on Day than everyone else. However, her role does push plenty of Oscar-friendly buttons, from actual singing to drug addiction to a dramatic death scene, and a victory on national television can be just the thing that gets voters to see a performance in a whole new light.