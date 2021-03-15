Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Between the Golden Globes’ bicoastal broadcast, the Grammys’ indoor/outdoor format, and Kenan Thompson singing to his virtual Kids Choice Awards’ audience, each awards ceremony under COVID has approached the challenge slightly differently. According to Variety, following the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s release of this year’s Oscars nominees, they also revealed more details about the event itself, which will be held at multiple locations, including Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and Union Station. For example, we have bad news for that enduring awards ceremony staple, the seat filler. According to the Academy, the only people who will be allowed to attend the Oscars will be the nominees, their guests, and this year’s presenters.

Beyond Oscars’ night itself, the Academy has also canceled all in-person events, “including nominations screenings, the annual nominees luncheon or other programming,” the Governors Ball and all international events. Of course, no nominees luncheon also means no beloved (at least by us!) Oscars class photo. This makes sense, as there is maybe no riskier behavior than dozens of strangers eating in the same enclosed room, then posing shoulder-to-shoulder to smile for the camera. Then again, no one is stopping them from Photoshopping together a digital Oscars class photo. Actually, no one is stopping us either. Okay, we’re going to get started on that; we should probably be done just in time for April 25.