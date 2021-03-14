Outlander Gets Renewed for Season 7 at Starz

Photo: Starz/YouTube

We must be stuck in some sort of Scottish highland time-warp situation, because Outlander just got renewed for a seventh season, and its sixth hasn’t even aired yet. Starz announced in a statement today that it has green-lit a 12-episode order for season seven of its time-traveling romance series, and that Matthew B. Roberts will return as showrunner. Season seven will be based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh novel in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series. The cast, including Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, are currently filming Season 6 on location in Scotland. Och, aye!