‘Party Down’ to Party Once Again

Are we having fun yet? Starz today announced that a limited, six-part revival of the cult hit Party Down is in development. Executive producers Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge are slapping on their pink bow ties once again to follow the show’s Los Angeles catering team of wannabe actors with (hopefully) the original cast as well. “At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture,” said Thomas (thanks for the shout-out!). “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.” We’re excited to see Jane Lynch and Adam Scott smoke pot once again but this time in a post–Glee and Parks and Rec world. What could go wrong?