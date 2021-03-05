Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle’s TV Husband, Goes Scorched-Earth on the Royals

As the clock counts down to Meghan Markle’s sensational tell-all interview on Sunday night, a man from her past (who’s not her terrible ex-husband) is ready to throw hands with the royal family. In a series of increasingly feisty tweets, Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Markle for several seasons on the legal drama Suits, defended the former actress from the new bullying allegations that have emerged against her from Buckingham Palace. In addition to declaring Markle a “giving, joyful, and supportive” member of the Suits family with a “fierce work ethic,” Adams, like many others, questioned the timing of the bullying claims in his anti-royalist screed. We highly recommend reading it in full:

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.





It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.





It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.