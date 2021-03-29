Pete Holmes Picks a New Lane With CBS Bowling Sitcom Pilot

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

If you’re searching for a comedic actor who looks like he dreamed his way into becoming a professional bowler, look no further than Pete Holmes. According to Variety, the Crashing star has been cast as the lead in CBS’s as-yet untitled sitcom pilot about pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, which they picked up alongside Sarah Cooper’s workplace comedy pilot earlier this month.

Holmes will star as “an aspiring Midwestern professional bowler” on the multi-cam, which is based on the life of Michigan native Smallwood, an avid bowler who put away his dream of going pro to secure a steady job at a General Motors assembly plant and support his young family. When Smallwood was subsequently laid off from the factory, he entered the trials for 2009’s Professional Bowlers Association Tour and, long story short, he is a professional bowler to this day. The show sounds heartwarming, all-American, and absolutely will be titled Spare Me, or else we’ll eat our rental shoes.