PGA Noms Improve Oscar Chances for Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah

Though nothing will top the unbridled joy that was watching Alan Kim cry happy tears during his Critics’ Choice Award win last night, the Producers Guild of America will certainly try. The PGA today announced its nominations for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards, typically a bellwether for the Academy Awards (since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the previous 31 Best Picture winners). The list gives a boost to films like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sound of Metal, and Judas and the Black Messiah that may have been teetering on the edge; on the other hand, bubble contenders like Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and favored News of the World were snubbed, perhaps predicting a fall from awards-show grace. On the television side, I May Destroy You was finally given its well-deserved recognition, and Ted Lasso and his hoodies continued to dominate. The winners will be announced at a virtual show on March 24 at 8 p.m. EST. See the full list of nominees below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Better Call Saul (season 5)

Bridgerton (season 1)

The Crown (season 4)

The Mandalorian (season 2)

Ozark (season 3)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 10)

The Flight Attendant (season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (season 6)

Ted Lasso (season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Goodall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means To Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (season 53)

The Last Dance (season 1)

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$ (season 1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

8:46 - Dave Chappelle (special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (season 26)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season 7)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (season 6)

Saturday Night Live (season 46)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (season 32)

The Masked Singer (season 3, season 4)

Nailed It! (season 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 12)

The Voice (season 18, season 19)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on February 2,

2021.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

My Octopus Teacher

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

The Truffle Hunters