Piers Morgan Walks Off Good Morning Britain During Meghan Markle Conversation

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Good morning to Britain, who got to wake up without Piers Morgan’s commentary today. The Good Morning Britain presenter actually walked off the set ten minutes into the show on Tuesday as one of his co-hosts, Alex Beresford, gave a thoughtful response to Morgan’s rant against Meghan Markle yesterday. This morning, his co-anchors didn’t have the patience for any of his antics, like grossly commenting on a female colleague’s dress. So, early into a tense episode, Beresford, who is half Black, responded to Morgan’s attack on Harry and Meghan. “I hear Piers say that William has gone through the same thing, but do you know what? Siblings experience tragedy in their life, and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly,” he said. “That is clearly what has happened with Prince Harry in this situation. He walked behind his mother’s coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe. That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life. So, I think that we need to all take a step back.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Beresford went on to reference Morgan’s own claim that Meghan Markle “ghosted” him once she met Harry. “And I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” he continued. “You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle — or had one — and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since you cut her off? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her.” On that correct note, Morgan stormed off. “That is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford reacted. “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s revealing CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they detailed racist behavior from the royal family, Morgan spent Monday morning defending his one true love, the Queen, and saying Markle lied about being suicidal during her time in the royal family. He also bullied Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This Is Why I Resist, on-air as she shared her criticism of the royals. On Tuesday, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said that the U.K. broadcaster will “hold talks” with Morgan regarding his recent comments, per Deadline. After his little outburst, the anchor returned to the show to give airtime another white man who’s in the mood for invalidating a Black woman’s experience, Markle’s own father, Thomas. “I don’t think the British are racist,” the 76-year-old American said on GMB Tuesday. “I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.” Does anyone have anything helpful to say about Meghan Markle? Half-sister Samantha? “I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder,” she told “Page Six” Monday, adding “I’m not diagnosing her.” If Meghan and Prince Harry decide to raise their next child in total isolation, who could blame them?