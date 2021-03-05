Pose Will Vogue One Last Time With Season 3

Photo: FX

Pose, FX’s acclaimed drama about 1980s New York ball culture that served as a showcase for the fabulous Billy Porter among many other incredible talents, will be ending with its upcoming third season. The network confirmed today that the final season, which will consist of seven episodes, will premiere on May 2. In a statement, co-creator Ryan Murphy called Pose “one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” and noted that the show will “go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time.” In addition to making history for its extensive casting of transgender actors, Pose helped shape a new television standard for stories about the understanding of AIDS, self-creation, and the ballroom scene, all while showing off some stunningly ornate outfits that we would liquidate our savings accounts for. So, try not to cry because it’s over. Smile because you had one hell of a ball.