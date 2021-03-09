The CW Spilled Chemical X into a Bucket and Found Its New Powerpuff Girls

Powerpuff women. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Cue the Kimya Dawson, because the Diablo Cody–penned Powerpuff Girls reboot is one step closer to becoming a reality. The CW poured some Chemical X over an Instagram feed and poof! Three young stars for their live action reboot of the Cartoon Network classic manifested. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday that Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, the bookish and self-possessed leader. Dove Cameron of Hairspray Live! fame is scary-good casting as Bubbles, the cutesy one. And Yana Perrault, from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, will play rough and tumble Buttercup, the group’s tomboy. But none of this matters if they don’t cast a human in a chimpanzee costume as live action Mojo Jojo or a talented drag queen as Him.