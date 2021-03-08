Photo: CBS

On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their CBS primetime special Oprah With Meghan and Harry, during which they effectively threw open the windows to Buckingham Palace and aired out all of their dirty laundry. While the interview is full of extremely grim revelations, including “concerns” royal family members expressed about the couple’s son Archie and his potential skin color, Markle being denied mental health help while suicidal during her first pregnancy, and the fact Prince Charles stopped taking calls from his son, the special did have a clear silver lining. When asked by Winfrey if they knew the sex of their second child, Prince Harry revealed, “It’s a girl.” The baby, due this summer, will reportedly be their last. Added Harry, “Two it is.”

The pair announced Meghan’s second pregnancy on February 15, ahead of the interview; son Archie was born back in May 2019. “Amazing. Just grateful,” Harry told Oprah, when asked his thoughts on having a girl. “To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”