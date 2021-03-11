Prince William Insists the Royal Family Is ‘Very Much’ Not Racist

Photo: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite centuries of evidence that speaks to the contrary, CNN reports that Prince William has responded to Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview by insisting that the royal family isn’t full of racists. “We’re very much not a racist family,” William told the press today during a school visit in London, in response to Markle’s claim that family members had “concerns and conversations” about how dark her son Archie’s skin color might be. (It was later clarified that the comment wasn’t made by Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip, so, uh, by the process of elimination …) William added about his younger brother, Harry, that “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do,” which would be a nice gesture, given that their father stopped taking Harry’s calls when he stepped back as a senior member of the royal family. You know, the future king of England.