Awards season continued apace on Sunday with the first-ever bicoastal Writers’ Guild Awards, presented by newly-minted WGA member Kal Penn. “I am so proud to be hosting the first WGA ceremony that is being presented jointly by both the Writers’ Guild East and the Writers’ Guild West,” he said in his monologue. “We’ve combined the two shows, because, despite all our differences, the one thing we can agree on is: the world does not need another extra awards show. So, instead of having multiple shows, we just figured it’d be more efficient to combine them into one. Who says we’re against packaging?”

As for the evening’s awards, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman received the accolade for Original Screenplay, while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Sacha Baron Cohen and his many collaborators received the same for Adapted Screenplay. Over in the television categories, Ted Lasso took home Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, while this year’s Drama Series Award went to The Crown. You can check out the rest of the projects that received a 2021 WGA Award, and the writers behind them, below.

Original Screenplay

Palm Springs (Screenplay by Andy Siara; Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas)

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, based on characters created by Sacha Baron Cohen)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the play written by August Wilson)

News of the World (Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, based upon the novel by Paulette Jiles Paul)

One Night in Miami (Screenplay by Kemp Powers, based on the stage play by Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, based on the book by Aravind Adiga)

Documentary Screenplay

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Jack Youngelson)

The Dissident (Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel)

Herb Alpert Is … (John Scheinfeld)

Red Penguins (Gabe Polsky)

Totally Under Control (Alex Gibney)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock)

The Boys (Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Anslem Richardson, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Rebecca Sonnenshine)

The Crown (Peter Morgan and Jonathan Wilson)

The Mandalorian (Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni)

Ozark (Laura Deeley, Bill Dubuque, Paul Kolsby, Miki Johnson, Chris Mundy, John Shiban, Ning Zhou, Martin Zimmerman)

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Larry David, Justin Hurwitz, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer)

The Great (Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wood)

PEN15 (Alyssa DiMari, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Josh Levine, Gabe Liedman, Rachele Lynn, Vera Santamaria, Diana Tay, Sam Zvibleman)

Ted Lasso (Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel)

What We Do in the Shadows (Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Joseph Furey, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms)

New Series

Ted Lasso (Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel)

Dave (Dave Burd, Vanessa McGee, Saladin Patterson, Luvh Rakhe, Alex Russell, Jeff Schaffer, Max Searle, Yamara Taylor)

The Flight Attendant (Kara Lee Corthron, Michael Foley, Ryan Jennifer Jones, Ticona S. Joy, Meredith Lavender, Jess Meyer, Daniele Nathanson, Marcie Ulin, Ian Weinreich, Steve Yockey)

The Great (Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wood)

Lovecraft Country (Misha Green, Shannon Houston, Jonathan Kidd, Kevin Lau, Ihuoma Ofordire, Wes Taylor, Sonya Winton)

Original Long Form

Mrs. America (Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Aaron Carew, Alexandra Cunningham, Lex Edness, Kevin J. Hynes, Juliet Lashinsky-Revene, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Katherine B. McKenna)

Hollywood (Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Reilly Smith)

Safety (Nick Santora)

Uncle Frank (Alan Ball)

Adapted Long Form

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank, Allan Scott, based on the novel by Walter Tevis)

Bad Education (Mike Makowsky, based on the New York Magazine article “The Bad Superintendent” by Robert Kolker)

Clouds (Screenplay by Kara Holden; Story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden, based on the book Fly A Little Higher by Laura Sobiech)

The Good Lord Bird (Jeff Augustin, Ethan Hawke, Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard, Kristen SaBerre, Lauren Signorino, based on the novel by James McBride)

Little Fires Everywhere (Harris Danow, Rosa Handelman, Shannon Houston, Attica Locke, Raamla Mohamed, Amy Talkington, Liz Tigelaar, Nancy Won, Based on the novel by Celeste Ng)

Animation

“Xerox of a Xerox,” BoJack Horseman (Nick Adams)

“A Springfield Summer Christmas For Christmas,” The Simpsons (Jessica Conrad)

“Bart The Bad Guy,” The Simpsons (Dan Vebber)

“I, Carumbus,” The Simpsons (Cesar Mazariegos)

“Prank You for Being a Friend,” Bob’s Burgers (Katie Crown)

“Three Dreams Denied,” The Simpsons (Danielle Weisberg)

Episodic Drama

“Fire Pink,” Ozark (Miki Johnson)

“Bad Choice Road,” Better Call Saul (Thomas Schnauz)

“JMM,” Better Call Saul (Alison Tatlock)

“Raised by Wolves,” Raised By Wolves (Peter Gould and Ariel Levine)

“Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Euphoria (Sam Levinson)

Episodic Comedy

“The Great,” The Great (Tony McNamara)

“Grandma & Chill,” Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Kyle Lau)

“It’s Not You, It’s Me,” Dead to Me (Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson

“Pilot,” Ted Lasso (Teleplay by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence; Story by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)

“The Tank,” Grace & Frankie (Alex Kavallierou)

“Trick,” High Maintenance (Isaac Oliver)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali)

Late Night With Seth Meyers, (Head Writer: Alex Baze; Writing Supervised by Seth Reiss; Closer Look Writing Supervised by Sal Gentile; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, John Mulaney, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir; Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien)

Comedy Variety/Specials

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir; Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien)

30 Rock: A One-Time Special (Tina Fey and Robert Carlock)

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) (Nancy Meyers)

Yearly Departed (Head Writer: Bess Kalb; Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris)

How To With John Wilson (Michael Koman, John Wilson)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Head Writer: Jenny Hagel; Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins, Amber Ruffin; Additional Material by John Lutz)