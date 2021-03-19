Marc Maron Reacting to Rachel Bloom’s Pregnancy News Is Very Marc Maron

Rachel Bloom and comedian Danny Jolles have been friends for a long time, making them ideal guests for an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. It’s a heartwarming conversation between two people who have been there for all the ups and downs of a life in comedy. And fortunately, their experience has been heavy on the ups. While the two discussed Bloom’s book and Jolles’s upcoming comedy special, Six Parts, they also reminisced about carrying heavy musical instruments up Eighth Avenue for shows at UCB in New York. They recounted how Bloom found out Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was going to become a series just a week after appearing on Jolles’s live show. And then there was the time she had to ask Jolles to come on tour with her as a supporting act after discovering she was pregnant.

It happened at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, when Bloom began experiencing implantation pain as a side effect of her pregnancy. “I was very nervous, and it was very scary,” Bloom said. The resulting phone call to Jolles to ask for his help put Bloom in the mood to announce the good news to every other friend within earshot. This just happened to include the entire cast of GLOW, which included a number of Bloom’s actual friends and also Marc Maron, who just happened to be there. “So I was like, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And they’re all crying, and then Marc’s like, ‘Great. Cool.’” Bloom clarified that Maron did not pretend to be excited but was very Maron about it. “He was like, ‘Ah, yeah, that happens, cool,’” she added, saying he was “supportive only in the way Marc Maron finding out someone is pregnant could be.” In other words, it was very on-brand.