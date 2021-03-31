Randall Park to Make Directorial Debut With Adaptation of Shortcomings

Photo: WireImage

America’s sweetheart Randall Park is set to make his directorial debut with a film adaptation of Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel Shortcomings. Tomine is penning the screenplay in addition to executive producing. “I am such a huge fan of Adrian’s work, and I’m very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of Shortcomings,” Park said in a statement. “In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life — the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate.” Per Deadline, Shortcomings follows “a trio of young Bay Area urbanites — Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim — as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. In cafes, bars, and bedrooms, their stories collide and intertwine with naked candor and razor-sharp humor.”