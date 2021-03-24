The Undoing found dead. Succession quaking. The best television series about how the other half lives in New York City is back for its 13th season, and the trailer is already living up to that unlucky number in the most deliciously cursed way. The Real Housewives of New York City was filming during the pandemic, but that doesn’t stop its five regulars from screaming in one another’s faces. In the season-13 trailer, the gals do nude figure painting. They have a Leah McSweeney–inspired topless party. They make a return to Leah’s boxing gym, which hopefully means a return of the boxing coach who looks like David Foster Wallace and thought Dorinda’s name was Dorito. Lu gets a tattoo. Heather Thomson appears to make her grand return (holla!), and Leah immediately calls her a “Karen” because of course. Eboni K. Williams makes her debut as the first Black Housewife on RHONY, and she wastes no time calling Ramona Singer out for her nonsense (Ramona: “You’re preaching me.” Eboni: “That’s gaslighting.” Ramona: “You’re gaslighting me”). This is the season that will answer the questions, “What happened to class? Elegance?” And with international travel out of the question, the cast visits Salem, Massachusetts, because they are the granddaughters of the witches Andy Cohen couldn’t burn. Season 13 premieres on Bravo on May 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related