Regal Cinemas to Reopen in April

Regal Cinemas will begin a phased reopening on April 2 after six months of closures, its parent company, Cineworld, announced on Tuesday. A limited number of theaters will reopen on April 2, in time for Godzilla vs. Kong, with a wider reopening scheduled for April 16, when Mortal Kombat is set to premiere. Cineworld has also signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros., in which Warner Bros. will release their films in the U.S. exclusively to Regal Cinemas for 45-day windows starting next year. The news is particularly welcome for the movie theater industry, which has faced devastating losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October of last year, Cineworld temporarily closed 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK.