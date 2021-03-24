Regal Cinemas will begin a phased reopening on April 2 after six months of closures, its parent company, Cineworld, announced on Tuesday. A limited number of theaters will reopen on April 2, in time for Godzilla vs. Kong, with a wider reopening scheduled for April 16, when Mortal Kombat is set to premiere. Cineworld has also signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros., in which Warner Bros. will release their films in the U.S. exclusively to Regal Cinemas for 45-day windows starting next year. The news is particularly welcome for the movie theater industry, which has faced devastating losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October of last year, Cineworld temporarily closed 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK.
Regal Cinemas to Reopen in April
Photo: Getty Images