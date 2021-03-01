Richie Tienken, Comic Strip Live Founder, Dies at Age 75

Photo: Tone Viera/YouTube

Richie Tienken, Eddie Murphy’s first manager and founder of the Comic Strip Live, died on Saturday at the age of 75. The cause of death was not announced, but Tienken had battled throat cancer according to Page Six. A nurturer of talent, the club he founded in 1976 became a launching pad for comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Murphy, who ended up being managed by Tienken for the first 11 years of his career. Tienken is even credited as a producer on Eddie Murphy: Raw and Beverly Hills Cop II. “We all thought he’d be here forever. He was a tower of strength and an icon in the world of comedy,” Jeffrey Gurian, author of the 2016 book Laughing Legends: How The Comic Strip Changed The Face of Comedy told Page Six. News of Tienken’s passing prompted online tributes from, among others, Adam Sandler, who tweeted “Thanks for everything Richie,” along with a still of the late club owner’s cameo in Beverly Hills Cop II. Tienken is survived by his wife wife Jeannie, his children Jonathan, Richie Jr., Jacqui, Dawn Marie and Christina, as well as five grandchildren and two great grand-children.

Thanks for everything Richie pic.twitter.com/cOzy5zBcF8 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 1, 2021

RIP Richie Tienken. I remember auditioning at Comic Strip over a decade ago. The comic before me had a meltdown and walked 70 people. I performed for 12 people, did okay. Richie said, “I like you. You’re gonna work here.” I spent many nights there for many years. Thanks Richie. pic.twitter.com/vVUHvLVF1W — Sam Morril (@sammorril) March 1, 2021

Sad to hear of passing of Richie Tienken - the owner of @comicstriplive in NYC. He helped so many comedians over the years. #RIP my friend https://t.co/MoCYAGSD44 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 1, 2021

Starting in 1976, the stage of Richie Tienken's comedy club The Comic Strip was a launch pad for several generations of the greats. Eddie Murphy, @JerrySeinfeld, @PaulReiser, @LarryJMiller, @carolleifer, @chrisrock, @AdamSandler and so many more. RIP Richie. You done good. https://t.co/BdnFb5khT2 — Dan Pasternack (@DanPasternack) March 1, 2021