Morty, Rick and Morty Season Five *Burp* Is Coming, Morty

Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub, it’s time for another season of Rick and Morty, folks. The hit animated series from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon is returning for season five on Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. ET, a date that Adult Swim is hereby declaring “Rick and Morty Day,” according to a statement. The trailer for the new season promises more of what fans love: Weird alien creatures like a “strange horny ocean man” and a little imp that’s begging to be humped but “not to completion;” sci-fi parodies of things like Blade, Voltron, and Hellraiser; and lots of bonding time for the Smith-Sanchez clan. Also, is it just us, or does it look like Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Summer (Spencer Grammer) are going along on more of the adventures this season? Either way, welcome back to the Rickpublic.

