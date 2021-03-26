Rico Nasty’s ‘Pu$$y Poppin’ Video Is a Dirty Daydream

Rico Nasty’s “Pu$$y Poppin” visual has the ridiculous, carefree energy we need to get summer 2021 going. Getting freaky in broad daylight, Rico Nasty lets her pussy do the talking — literally represented with green lips coming out of her crotch. “I don’t really talk like this I know, but the n- - - - got a real big oop for sure,” her pussy raps the chorus, like it’s a City Girl. That’s not even the craziest visual in this daydream. Wearing a cone head and nude latex, Rico fully embodies the “the real big oop” she’s begging for, positioned in between two legs. If you thought Lil Nas X giving the devil a lap dance was the freakiest thing you’d see this Friday, we raise you Rico Nasty dancing around, cosplaying a penis. “Pu$$y Poppin” is one of the many vibrant, hilariously explicit tracks from the rapper’s most recent album, Nightmare Vacation. Die laughing at the highly anticipated visual above.

