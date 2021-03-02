Someone put a lid on this series announcement before the prestige overflows. Apple TV+ announced a new anthology series, Roar, featuring a slate of already decorated stars: Nicole Kidman (who will also executive-produce), Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie are among them. The series is Apple’s first from Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, reuniting them with Glow star Brie after Netflix abruptly pulled back the show’s final-season order due to the pandemic. It’s adapted from the book of the same name, Cecelia Ahern’s collection of short stories focused on women; a release teases “genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view.” Between the anthology, the book adaptation, and that slate of stars, we’d bet the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is already salivating. (And we’d hope it brings the Glow crew a step closer to those statues they deserve.) Apple promises more cast members will be announced soon, giving Elisabeth Moss’s agent enough time to make a few calls.
Pencil In Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever’s Emmy Noms for Apple TV’s Roar
Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Shutterstock and Getty Images