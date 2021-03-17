Rosé Takes the Choreo to the Floor for ‘On the Ground’ Fallon Performance

Everything Rosé needs is on the ground — even her showstopping choreography for her new song. The Blackpink member made the live debut of new single “On the Ground” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 16, just days after releasing her first solo project, R. Flanked by a troupe of skilled backup dancers and shot entirely in black and white, Rosé’s performance of the new song was nothing short of stunning. ﻿It was a shift from the fiery, apocalyptic music video for “On the Ground” she’d previously released, along with R’s other song, “Gone” (which she already debuted in Blackpink’s “The Show”). But by the time that chorus hit, you’d best believe she was dancing right there on the ground of the set.

