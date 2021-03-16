New Michael Schur Just Dropped

The MSCU (Michael Schur Cinematic Universe) is expanding. Today Peacock dropped the trailer for Rutherford Falls, the newest Schur sitcom. The show, starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, is about two lifelong best friends who “find themselves at a crossroads — quite literally — when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call,” according to the logline. The trailer provides a little more insight: Helms stars as the town founder’s descendant, who’s on a mission to stop the removal of his problematic statue. But Rutherford Falls wants to get rid of the statue for a different reason than you might expect: It’s inconveniently placed in the center of the road, and cars keep crashing into it. Dustin Milligan (a.k.a. Ted from Schitt’s Creek) is a hot podcaster who comes to investigate. The show will also star two Native American actors — Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) — and boasts five Native writers, “one of the largest Indigenous writers’ rooms on television,” according to the release. Will Rutherford Falls find a place in the beloved Parks and Rec and Good Place canon? We’ll see when the show premieres on Peacock on April 22. Watch the full trailer above.

