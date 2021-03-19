The closer we get to the end of the pandemic, the more excited we get about hitting the beach, which is exactly what Ryan Murphy and his legion of aquatic ghouls (we think?) are hoping for. On Friday, the American Horror Story creator posted the title and theme of the show’s upcoming new installment, arriving two years after AHS: 1984 dropped in 2019, to social media. He previously announced Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Macaulay Culkin, and Frances Conroy would appear in this season’s cast.

“The title of American Horror Story Season 10 is Double Feature,” Murphy’s ominous seaside sneak peek warns. “Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, and one by the sand. More to come…” The video, as with his previous social media clues, is tagged in Provincetown, Massachusetts. In March of last year, the Ratched creator posted two barely human hands scrabbling out of the ocean with the caption, “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.”

That, combined with a still of zombie-like, but still full-dressed, creeps and several images of sharpened, shark-like teeth, have us hoping for a H.P. Lovecraft “The Shadow Over Innsmouth” vibe. But then what will the season’s other story be? Either way, one thing’s for sure: Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin, you need to cancel that beachfront AirBnB immediately and keep on social distancing, or you will live to regret it.