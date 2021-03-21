Sandra Oh Makes an Appearance at ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Rally in Pittsburgh

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh gave a rousing, powerful speech at today’s “Stop Asian Hate” rally in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 21. Holding a megaphone in the middle of the street, Oh began by thanking the event’s organizers and saying, “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful for everyone willing to listen.” Oh continued, “one thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities. I will challenge everyone here: If you see something, will you help me?” The crowd chanted, “yes!” “If you see sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?” “Yes!” Oh continued, “we must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘help me,’ and ‘I’m here.’ ” Oh ended the speech by leading the crowd in a chant of, “I am proud to be Asian,” and “I belong here!” The “Stop Asian Hate” protest was organized to address the rise of anti-Asian racist violence in America, days after the horrific anti-Asian mass murder in Atlanta on March 16.

Related