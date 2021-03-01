Photo: Netflix

The jury’s still out on whether or not Trump was good for comedy overall, but his mere existence proved to be very, very good for TikTok’s own Sarah Cooper. According to a press release from the network, CBS has placed a pilot order for the comedian’s as-yet untitled workplace comedy, based on her 2018 book, “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” Cowritten with showrunner Cindy Chupack, the show will follow “three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company” as they “help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.”

CBS also placed a pilot order for an Untitled Tom Smallwood Project, based on the real-life experience of professional bowler Tom Smallwood: “After being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.” Seems like CBS is investing in the “comedies based on someone’s wildest dreams coming true” genre, which honestly seems like a great direction to go in, post-2020.