Grey’s Anatomy Pages Sarah Drew for a Season 17 Guest Appearance

Sarah Drew on Grey’s Anatomy. Photo: ABC

Get the tequila. Whether you’re a Japril shipper or not, this news is about to rock the Grey’s Anatomy universe. The one who ran away, Dr. April Kepner, is returning as a guest star in an upcoming episode of season 17. Sarah Drew, who played the trauma surgeon for nine seasons, posted a photo of her wholesome reunion with Jesse Williams, the eyes behind Jackson Avery’s smolder, on Tuesday. “Nbd,” she captioned it. “Not excited at all.” Williams and Drew, whose divorced characters share a daughter, are already posting like an old married couple. On his page, Williams shared the full clip of them bumping into each other in the Grey’s carpool.

Drew was let go from the ABC medical drama three years ago at the end of season 14. Her character remarried, apparently crushing all hope for a Japril reunion, and escaped the chaos of Grey Sloan Memorial. At the time, it was unexpected. But now? Anything can happen. Season 17 has brought back Derek Shepherd and George O’Malley, and, in the mid-season premiere, even killed Andrew DeLuca. Last season, the original cast member Justin Chambers left the show, and his character was reunited with his own lost love, Izzie Stevens. With no update on whether the series will be renewed for another season, showrunner Krista Vernoff is preparing for the worst. If this is it for Grey’s Anatomy, Drew’s guest appearance could mean Japril is endgame. Sorry to her husband … again.