Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Make Her Hot Pink Return to Television

Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The only thing being slayed today is this very promising pilot order: The criminally underrated Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to television after a long hiatus, minus that random Big Bang Theory cameo that somehow had her not married to Freddie Prinze Jr. anymore. (We’re still confused by it. Can’t you tell?) Deadline reports that Gellar will be starring in the Amazon coming-of-age comedy series Hot Pink, which is loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold’s young-adult novel What Girls Are Made Of. While her role isn’t specified, the series is described as revolving around “‘the real, knotted, messy, thriving heartbeat of young womanhood’ through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl” after she gets dumped by her boyfriend. Gellar, famously, was a teen TV heroine herself in the early aughts as Buffy, and she most recently starred in the short-lived sitcom The Crazy Ones alongside Robin Williams in 2013. And now she’s a pink lady.