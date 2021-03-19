Saweetie Says She’s Single After Unfollowing Quavo on Instagram

Newly single rapper Saweetie. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Shutterstock

RIP to rap’s most wholesome couple. Hours after fans noticed Saweetie and Quavo had unfollowed each other on Instagram, the “My Type” rapper tweeted that she’s single. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” Saweetie wrote. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” Quavo, one-third of Migos, has yet to address the apparent split. In another tweet, Saweetie added, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Saweetie began dating Quavo in 2018, when he slid into her DMs with a snowflake emoji, as she revealed last summer in a GQ feature on their relationship. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté … I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him,” Saweetie told the magazine at the time, and all our hearts melted. Now they’re back to being icy.