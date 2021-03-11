No, Selena Gomez Is Not Retiring From Music

New era loading. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez isn’t done reigning over pop music just yet. In the singer-songwriter’s recent Vogue cover interview, Gomez made the kind of broad statement about the future that sets fans off and had everyone, including Cardi B, worried that she was heading into an early retirement. But in a new Los Angeles Times profile, it’s clear she’s not cashing out her 401K just yet. In fact, post-pandemic, she’s heading to Brazil to make up for the canceled Latin American leg of her Revival tour in 2016. “South America’s where I would start, because we missed it last time, and because that’s where my heart is,” she said, proving that we have her for the foreseeable future.

The internet’s overreaction came out of love after Gomez said, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” in her Vogue cover story interview, which was published online Tuesday. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’” she continued. “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.” Knowing Selenators would sound the alarm bells, she clarified by saying she just also wants to give herself “a real shot at acting.” Gomez, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, is currently shooting a Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

Her projects are stacked. Can you blame fans for worrying? Even Cardi B went on Twitter to encourage her to keep going. “I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.” If her fourth album will be her “last try,” Gomez isn’t giving up on music anytime soon. Her Spanish-language EP Revelación is out Friday, featuring singles “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro and “De Una Vez.” If a Cardi B remix isn’t already on the way, maybe it’s time for Selena Gomez’s team to retire.