If you thought Selena Gomez was taking herself out of the game because of a few comments she made in her interview for the April cover of Vogue, then you thought wrong. At midnight on Friday, March 12, the actress, budding chef, and Rare singer dropped her new Spanish-language EP REVELACIÓN, proving all her haters and naysayers wrong and Cardi B right. The 7-song EP includes previously released tracks “Baila Conmigo” and “De Una Vez.” The EP features guest appearances from Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and [checks notes] Selena Gomez on a Spanish remix of her dance track with DJ Snake, “Selfish Love.” Check out Gomez’s debut Spanish-language EP REVELACIÓN and support her long and still-very-much-happening career.
Non-Retired Pop Star Selena Gomez Drops Spanish-Language EP REVELACIÓN
Photo: John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp