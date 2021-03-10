Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Netflix

Netflix is making some investments in reality TV. The streamer has renewed Selling Sunset for seasons four and five and Bling Empire for a season two, according to a release. The news comes when both shows have a lot to catch viewers up on. Selling Sunset’s third season, which premiered August 7, 2020, ended with Chrishell Stause returning to the Oppenheim Group after taking time off to process her divorce from Justin Hartley and the team attending Christine Quinn’s lavish wedding, which actually took place back in December 2019. Chrishell has since finalized her divorce from Hartley and rebounded (then split) with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, while Quinn revealed last month she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard. Heather Young, meanwhile, announced her own engagement to Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa in July and sealed the deal with a tattoo. Did someone say crossover episode? And while Davina Potratz and Brett Oppenheim are set to return for the fourth season, per Netflix’s press release, both are no longer with the Oppenheim Group. Davina left for rival brokerage Douglas Elliman, while former O-Group partner Brett appears to have started another rival brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate. Brett does appear to still be hanging out with his brother, with the two jaunting to Miami at the end of 2020 alongside other Selling Sunset castmates.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, March 9, Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray once again announced their breakup, after they previously broke up on the show before a cliffhanger reunion on the finale episode. Bling Empire’s season one also shot during 2019 before premiering on January 15, and Kelly previously told ET Online she’d been fully back with Andrew since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Announcing their split on her Instagram Story, Kelly wrote, “Moving forward, Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually.” As for Kevin and Kim, who were also flirting it up during the finale? Kim told ET in January she was “still deciding” on their relationship, while Kevin called her “a friend now.”

Along with the renewals, Netflix will keep you fed with another series each from the creators of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire. Adam DiVello, executive producer of Selling Sunset (along with a little MTV series called The Hills), will helm another real estate–focused reality series centered on Florida’s Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-women firm led by Sharelle Rosado. Selling Sunshine, maybe? Meanwhile, Bling Empire executive producer Jeff Jenkins will also produce My Unorthodox Life, centered on fashion CEO Julia Haart, a former ultra-Orthodox Jew, and her four children (a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high-schooler). Not to be confused with Netflix miniseries Unorthdox, of course.

This story has been updated to reflect the status of Chrishell’s relationship.