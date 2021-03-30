Shadow and Bone Trailer: Come On Baby, Light My Fire

To paraphrase the great Todd Rundgren, I saw the summoned light oozing out of her forearm and now I need therapy. Help?!?! In the trailer for Netflix’s newest YA fantasy Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, an orphan teen mapmaker (played by Jessie Mei Li) possesses this extraordinary gift, which kind of looks like what happens when the Doctors regenerate in Doctor Who. Everyone around her, including a hot villain, insists this means that their enemies are threatened by her mere existence, but what does she want to do with it? Maybe start a revolution? Train with an elite army of magical soldiers? Wear fashionable capes? “Everybody’s looking at me like I’m the answer,” she muses. “So no pressure.” Shadow and Bone will premiere on Netflix on April 23.

