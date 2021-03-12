Sharon Osbourne Is Now Apologizing for Her ‘Panicked’ Defense of Piers Morgan

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

Despite spending a good chunk of time on Wednesday’s The Talk passionately defending Piers Morgan’s right to, uh, be dismissive of Meghan Markle’s race and suicide claims, Sharon Osbourne is now apologizing for supporting the newly unemployed host. In a series of tweets posted on Friday morning, Osbourne clarified that she does not condone Morgan’s “racism, misogyny, or bullying,” and said she was wrong to further defend him in a separate tweet after the episode aired. “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community,” Osbourne wrote. “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.” Osbourne added that while she’ll “always support freedom of speech,” she now understands that she “unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction” with racism.

Morgan, who doesn’t have a job, has taken his friend’s apology in stride and moved on. Ha. Just kidding. Can you imagine? He followed up this morning with a tweet of his own, stating that Osbourne has been “shamed and bullied into apologizing for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullshit.” He also demanded an apology from The Talk’s host “bullies” for their “disgraceful slurs against me.”