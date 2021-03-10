Sharon Osbourne Passionately Defends Ex-Good Morning Britain Anchor on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne must really love Piers Morgan. On Wednesday, Osbourne defended her British pal, who recently walked off and subsequently quit the morning show Good Morning Britain after being criticized for his disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle, on The Talk in a conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. Underwood did her best to explain why many found Morgan, who received over 41,000 complaints regarding the way he spoke about the Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah, and his characterization of Markle to be racist, saying that Osbourne’s online support of Morgan implies that she “gives validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

A defensive Osbourne doubled down on her support for Morgan. “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair,” she said, before launching into an expletive laden defense of herself as profoundly not racist. “How can I be racist? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?” asks Osbourne, without providing any specific evidence to support her claim. After commercial break, a still peeved Osbourne asks for specific example of Morgan being racist, demanding that Underwood “educate” her, adding “don’t try and cry ‘cuz if anyone should be crying it should be me.”

Underwood grants Osbourne’s request, explaining that Morgan’s dismissiveness of Markle’s race, is, in fact, a type of racism, but this doesn’t seem to land on Osbourne. “If Piers doesn’t like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist? So why can’t it be he just doesn’t like her?” True heads know that part of the reason for Morgan’s intense distaste for Markle stems from the fact that Markle ignored his advances many moons ago, which complicates matters in a gross way, but doesn’t make Morgan’s actions any less racist. Unfortunately, Osbourne’s white fragility seemed to prevent her from listening to what her Black co-host had to say about the complexities and nuances of racisms. But given her closeness with incredibly fragile Morgan, this isn’t too surprising. As they say, birds of a feather flock together.

