Sharon Osbourne Denies Allegations of Racism, Claims She Was Set Up

Sharon Osbourne has denied allegations of racism following the controversy surrounding her defense of Piers Morgan, as well as the claims by her former co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete that Osbourne had used racist and homophobic slurs against her colleagues at The Talk. Speaking to ET, Osbourne claimed that the segment in which she defended Morgan was a “set up” and that she had been blindsided by the questions her co-hosts, Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood, had asked her. “They’re setting me up. My anger was like, I cannot believe this, I’m your sacrificial lamb,” Osbourne told ET. According to Osbourne, the co-hosts had made a pact never to ask questions the others haven’t prepared for in February 2020. She went on to claim that the producers and co-hosts at The Talk had been pressured by “executives” at CBS to ask Osbourne the questions about Morgan. Osbourne also denied both Remini’s and Peete’s allegations, and said, “People who are let go along the way get pissed off. I’m the big girl with the big mouth so they fire it at me.” The Talk is currently on hiatus and slated to return on March 17.

