Trump supporters swarm the Capitol building on January 6. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

If you need a television palate cleanser in between the six to twelve projects based on last month’s GameStop stock market chaos, here’s another upcoming series torn from this year’s extremely-recent headlines for your viewing pleasure. According to Variety, Showtime isdeveloping a limited TV series based on the January 6 pro-Trump riot, during which the former President’s supporters broke into the Capitol building while Congress worked to confirm the electoral votes from this fall’s general election.

The project comes from Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, who created the network’s limited series The Comey Rule based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty”; Ray will write and direct, while Salerno executive produces. Per Variety, the show will “examine and explore multiple points of view of the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the final days of the Trump administration, and culminate with the attack itself, the aftermath, and the FBI and Congressional investigations.” Damn, if only the QAnon Shaman had continued to pursue acting, as opposed to pursuing… whatever it is the Q Shaman does, this could have been his big break.