The Simpsons Will Outlive Us All

The Simpsons. Photo: FOX

In news that is unlikely to shock anyone at this point, Fox confirmed today that its long-running animated series The Simpsons isn’t leaving television anytime soon. As part of the Fox Entertainment Spring Press Tour, the network announced that it’s handed out a double-season renewal to the show for seasons 33 and 34, which will keep it on the air through at least 2023, bringing it to a grand total of 757 episodes. (It previously scored a double-season renewal back in 2019 and will air its 700th episode on March 21.) “Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” creator Matt Groening said in the press release. “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.” Also included in the press release is an official comment from Homer himself: “Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am.”

On February 22, cast member Harry Shearer officially stepped down from voicing the Black Simpsons character Dr. Hibbert; the role has been since handed over to fellow Simpsons voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson. Groening spoke with the BBC the following day and responded to the news. “Times change, but I actually didn’t have a problem with the way we were doing it,” he said. “All of our actors play dozens of characters each, it was never designed to exclude anyone.” He added, “Bigotry and racism are still an incredible problem and it’s good to finally go for more equality and representation.”