Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host SNL

Two first-time hosts. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

SNL is returning from hiatus on March 27 with Maya Rudolph pulling host duty for the second time, and musical guest Jack Harlow joining her for his SNL debut. But it looks like after that, Studio 8H will be able to warm itself solely with the heat of this year’s Oscar race.

The show announced today that Daniel Kaluuya is set to host the show on April 3, having just received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He’ll be joined by St. Vincent, making it her second appearance on the show as a musical guest. The following week, on April 10, Carey Mulligan will take the reins, after her role in Promising Young Woman landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Kid Cudi will be joining her as a musical guest for the first time. While Kaluuya and Mulligan have both been nominated for Oscars before, they’ve never hosted America’s longest-running live sketch show before. Could this be their golden ticket to finally grabbing a golden statue? If so, it would do a lot for getting Amy Adams back up there.