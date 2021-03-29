Maya Rudolph Is a Matchmaker for Spring Break Doofuses in SNL Cold Open

We’ll just say it: Game-show cold opens > Oval Office cold opens. It’s a provable fact, as demonstrated by Maya Rudolph, putting on one of her sillier voices as “Cece Vuvuzela,” on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. The host kicked off a fun episode with “Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!”, a dating-show parody set in Miami Beach during spring break for reckless pandemic partiers, because “we are so close to the end; let’s ruin it!” Contestants include Chloe Fineman, who goes to “the University of High School where I major in Homeroom,” and who’s “on Florida Adderall — meth — so yeah, I’m snatched.” Ego Nwodim is “Poots,” who’s going to Zoom school to be a therapist. Her game-show prize is to visit the Versace Murder Steps alone. The absolute best and dumbest joke is when Rudolph names the show’s sponsor: “AstraZeneca: We put the ass in vassine.” Yes, the world we live in is absurd. Thank God we have Maya Rudolph to make dumb jokes about it.

