Maya Rudolph Has Initiated the True Beginning of Spring

So! You thought it was already spring, eh? Why? Because some almanac and/or news organization told you such? Well, think again, bucko. Because the sunny, mild days you’ve been experiencing since the “official” start of spring on March 20 were but a mere charade. It is only here, now, when Maya Rudolph stands before us — between Jack Harlow and Chris Redd — in a pink power suit, reciting an epic spring poem, and dramatically pulling down her mask to announce she is ready for spring, that signifies the season has truly sprung. Rudolph is coming back to Studio 8H tomorrow to host the return of SNL, alongside musical guest Jack Harlow (who is not, as I had initially assumed based on his name alone, a pirate). Oh, also, March 25 was apparently Chris Redd’s birthday, so if you forgot to text him, you owe him an apology.

