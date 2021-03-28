On Saturday night, Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff opened up their home for an intimate Passover dinner, and we don’t mean they invited exclusively their nearest and dearest. No, instead, Maya Rudolph’s Vice President and Martin Short’s Second Gentleman have to sneak in their passionate canoodling in between the arrivals of the motley crew of political guests attending their “Kamala Harris Unity Seder.”

Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz stops by with pigs in a blanket and cupcakes, which, of course, no one can eat, while Chloe Fineman walks the living room catwalk as Inauguration meme herself Ella Emhoff. Kenan Thompson’s Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock comes baring bad news about the future of his home state, and Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene climbs in the window “insurrection-style.”

Even Alex Moffat’s Joe Biden stops in, accompanied by his hell hound Major, who proceeds to attack Doug Emhoff. Maybe Major knew how the sketch was going to end: with Doug weirdly manhandling Kamala into a kiss. Please, not in front of Elijah’s chair, Martin.