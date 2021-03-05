Listen to SOPHIE’s Posthumous Collaboration With Jlin, ‘JSLOIPNHIE’

SOPHIE, who died in January. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

The music producer SOPHIE had been productive in the months before their accidental death in late January — performing a livestream with new music, featuring on songs by Jimmy Edgar and Shygirl, and releasing a remix with Autechre. That streak has continued in the months after the Scottish pop futurist’s death, with a new song coming out posthumously today. SOPHIE teamed up with Jlin, the Indiana producer known for her own experimental take on footwork music, for a song on Intermission, a compilation put together by the music festival Unsound. Their partnership makes sense on paper, given both musicians’ interest in synthesizing sounds, rather than sampling them, along with the bits of footwork influence that come through on SOPHIE’s music. (One of the Chicago dance genre’s founders, RP Boo, even paid tribute to SOPHIE.) And the resulting track, “JSLOIPNHIE,” makes good on the promise of their collaboration as a stunningly minimal and haunting meeting of the minds. Listen to it alongside the rest of the Intermission compilation, which dedicated to SOPHIE and features Moor Mother, Nicolás Jaar, Tim Hecker, and Angel Bat Dawid, among other musical giants.