Chris Rock Is Spiraling in the New Saw Trailer

More than year ago, back in the pre-COVID days, we reported on the trailer for a new Saw movie, called Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which was then due for a May 15, 2020, release. We said we loved that lofty title “because it suggests a whole Old Testament’s worth of Saw-universe stories. They could do Saw in space. Saw underwater level. Saw family vacation.” For now, we’ll have to settle for just your plain old regular torture porn and save those spinoffs for another day. We’re back to square one now that Spiral has been postponed to May 14, 2021. In the new trailer, Chris Rock is a detective who’s trying to track down a Jigsaw copycat called Spiral (because spiral saws are another type of saw, get it?), which brings him closer to his father, Samuel L. Jackson. It’s directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saws II through IV, and the cast is rounded out by Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, who’s seen way worse than anything Saw has ever done just by existing in Riverdale.

