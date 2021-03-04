St. Vincent Is Back With New Album Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home — and so is St. Vincent. The avant-garde rock star announced her seventh album, Daddy’s Home, out May 14, and shared lead single “Pay Your Way in Pain,” which you can listen to above. The first offering is full of in-your-face retro groove, while keeping with the confident sexuality of her last album, 2017’s Masseduction. It’s also a taste of Annie Clark’s new, ’70s-inspired stylings, built heavily on Sly and the Family Stone and David Bowie. Daddy’s Home is once again co-produced by Jack Antonoff, according to a release, who first worked with Clark on Masseduction.

The album, Clark told the Guardian, is in part inspired by her father’s 2010 prison sentence for stock crimes, which came up in gossip coverage in 2016 while she dated Cara Delevingne. “I didn’t have any perspective on it,” she said of the time. “It was just this horrible, festering wound.” Now, with her father out for two years, she’s opening up about it. She said his sentence affected her as she released and toured on her breakout Strange Mercy in 2011, building toward stress around Masseduction. “I don’t have any regrets,” she said. “But I was pretty blotto for a while there.” As for Clark’s dad? He’s “thrilled” about the album, she said. But, she added, “In some ways, the roles have reversed — I feel like ‘daddy’ half the time, you know?” “He’s a person, and every person has a lot of facets, and a lot of shit they’ve done wrong, and good qualities,” she continued. “So it just is.”