Steven Spielberg to Write, Direct His Own Biopic

Joining the likes of Varda, Jodorowsky, and yes, Madonna, Steven Spielberg is reportedly set to direct and write a movie about his life. Spielberg will pen the script alongside frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who worked with Spielberg on Munich, Lincoln, and the highly anticipated (and long-delayed) West Side Story remake. Per Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled biopic will follow the director’s early life growing up in Arizona. Production is scheduled to start in July, with the film slated for a 2022 release. Michelle Williams (who was also recently cast in the upcoming Peggy Lee biopic) has apparently been tapped to play Spielberg’s mom, and casting is reportedly underway for the role of young Spielberg. Our money’s on one of the Stranger Things kids.