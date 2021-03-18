Induct Sting’s Jeopardy! Theme-Song Cover Into the Rock Hall

And somehow, he didn’t turn it into a creepy love song. Sting will appear as a special guest category presenter on tonight’s Jeopardy!, with the musician set to, presumably, read off a series of clues about his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame–inducted band or how “Roxanne” soundtracked the best episode of Community. But until then, please watch how he chose to recreate “Think” (side note, did you know that the song is called “Think”?) with his acoustic guitar: “Of all the things in my CV, everything in life from A to Z, but how I wish my ma could see, here I am on Jeopardy!” We think Alex would love it.

Related